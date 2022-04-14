Turkiye continues efforts for Putin-Zelenskyy meeting: FM Cavusoglu

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkiye keeps making efforts to organize a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy respectively, Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview on NTV channel, News.Az reports.

The top diplomat noted that Turkiye has always strived to overcome crises.

Cavusoglu also touched upon the evacuation of civilians in Ukraine, the process of providing humanitarian assistance to the war-affected people and the current state of Moscow-Kyiv talks.

He said that nearly 30 Turkish citizens are reportedly stranded in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol. “Serious measures are underway to ensure their evacuation,” Cavusoglu added.

News.Az