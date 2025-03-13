Turkiye could be a vital partner as Europe, Ukraine seek new security framework

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkiye has emerged as a key potential partner in restructuring European security, diplomats and analysts say, as Europe scrambles to bolster its defence and find guarantees for Ukraine under any forthcoming ceasefire deal urged by the United States, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Analysts say Europeans' push to maintain Ukraine's military capabilities and agree security guarantees, while boosting its own defence without Washington, has created a rare opportunity for Turkey to deepen ties with Europe despite lingering disputes over the rule of law, maritime issues with Greece and Cyprus, and Ankara's long stalled European Union membership bid.

"European countries that thought they had the luxury of excluding Turkey until today are now seeing that they cannot exclude Turkey anymore" said Sinan Ulgen, a former Turkish diplomat and director of the Centre for Economic and Foreign Policy Studies (EDAM).

Speaking after talks with Erdogan in Ankara on Wednesday, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he brought a "clear proposal for Turkey to take on the greatest possible co-responsibility" for peace in Ukraine and regional stability.

A senior European diplomat said Turkey had "very important views" on what is needed for peace in Ukraine.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had managed to balance his relationship between Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the war, the diplomat said, "so it makes sense to have him on board."

NATO member Turkey has the alliance's second largest army. It has begun producing its own jets, tanks, and naval carriers in recent years, and sells armed drones globally, including to Ukraine. Its defence industry exports totalled $7.1 billion in 2024.

News.Az