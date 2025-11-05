Uzbek president arrives in US for C5+1 summit

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has arrived in Washington at the invitation of his US counterpart Donald Trump.

At Andrews Air Force Base, President Mirziyoyev was welcomed by the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, Chairman of the Board of the American-Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce Carolyn Lamm, and other officials, News.Az reports, citing Uzbek media.

The main events of the visit are scheduled for November 5-6.

President Mirziyoyev will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump and participate in the “C5+1” summit of Central Asian and U.S. leaders.

The visit program also includes meetings with representatives of the U.S. Congress and government, separate discussions with leading American company executives, and a business roundtable.

