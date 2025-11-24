Türkiye nears completion of second phase in Digital Lira Project

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s Central Bank is advancing its efforts to develop the Digital Turkish Lira, with the second phase of research and development nearing completion.

Türkiye’s Central Bank revealed on Monday that the digital currency is being worked on within the framework of privacy, technological and architectural flexibility, interoperability, the “do no harm” principle, and independence from a single financial institution, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The report states that the goal is to establish an infrastructure and a complementary payment channel for innovative uses, while maintaining the reliability and sovereignty of the digital lira.

The digital currency system was further improved in the second phase of the project, having made progress in programmable and offline payments, as well as in interoperability with the integration of financial intermediaries, digital identification, and cross-border payments.

Work on the technological, legal, and economic aspects of the Digital Turkish Lira is still underway, while the third phase will begin with the circulation of the digital currency.

News.Az