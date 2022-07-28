Türkiye neutralizes 3 more YPG/PKK terrorists

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish security forces have neutralized three YPG/PKK terrorists in the country’s southeastern province of Mardin, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The terrorists, who infiltrated the country from neighboring Syria, were targeted in F-16 and armed drone strikes in the rural areas of the Nusaybin district, the ministry noted.

Following the operation, gendarmerie and police forces launched search efforts in the area, it added.

