Türkiye neutralizes 3 more YPG/PKK terrorists
- 28 Jul 2022 07:58
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
Turkish security forces have neutralized three YPG/PKK terrorists in the country’s southeastern province of Mardin, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday, News.Az reports.
The terrorists, who infiltrated the country from neighboring Syria, were targeted in F-16 and armed drone strikes in the rural areas of the Nusaybin district, the ministry noted.
Following the operation, gendarmerie and police forces launched search efforts in the area, it added.