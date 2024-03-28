Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 38 PKK/YPG terrorists over past week

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye has “neutralized” 38 PKK/YPG terrorists over the past week, including those hiding across the border in northern Iraq and Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

A total of 646 terrorists have been "neutralized," with 268 in northern Iraq and 378 in northern Syria since Jan. 1, 2024, ministry spokesman Zeki Akturk told reporters at a briefing in the capital Ankara.

One PKK terrorist who escaped from shelters in northern Iraq surrendered at the Habur border post, Akturk added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. It also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

News.Az