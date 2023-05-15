Türkiye quake-affected families visit Azerbaijani National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s grave and Alley of Martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

At the invitation of Azerbaijan`s State Committee on Family, Women and Children's Problems, seven families affected by the earthquake in Türkiye and representatives of this country`s Ministry of Family and Social Services have visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to national leader, architect and founder of the independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, and to lay flowers at his grave, News.Az reports.

They also laid flowers at the graves of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva,

Then, the delegation proceeded to the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity, put flowers at their graves and also visited the Eternal Flame monument.

The guests enjoyed a panoramic view from the highest point of Baku and were informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment of the city.

The guests then put flowers at a monument to the heroic Turkish soldiers who died in the battles for the liberation of Baku in 1918.

