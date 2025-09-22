Türkiye ramps up diplomatic efforts for COP31 presidency

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye has intensified its diplomatic efforts to secure the presidency of COP31, an annual event held in various countries under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), according to a statement from the ministry on Monday.

As part of the 80th Session of the U.N. General Assembly, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum conducted trilateral dialogues with Australian minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen and Azerbaijani Presidential special envoy for Climate Change and COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev in New York, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

During the meeting, the discussions focused on Türkiye’s offer to host and lead COP31. Following the meeting, Kurum addressed the significance of the efforts and preparations for the key role. Kurum published a message on social media following the talks, stating that:

“We see our COP31 candidacy as an important step not only for our countries but also for the future of the world. With our technical capacity, advanced logistical infrastructure and strong human resources, we will continue our work in coordination with all our institutions under the vision of green development.”

The COP aims to bring together world leaders, policymakers, scientists, civil society organizations and activists to negotiate and take precautions addressing the global climate crisis. Decisions made at these conferences often shape the direction of international climate policy for the following years.

Meanwhile, Türkiye can be considered as a strong candidate, highlighting its modern infrastructure, renewable energy investments and green development vision.

Recently, Parliament adopted the first-ever climate law, promising a wide range of provisions against climate change and providing action plans on a national and local scale, while bolstering Türkiye’s 2053 climate goals and protecting the country from environmental disasters.

News.Az