Türkiye ready to do whatever it can to help Greece fight wildfires: President Erdogan

Türkiye is ready to do whatever it can to help Greece fight back its wildfires, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, News.az reports citing Anadolu.

"We sent two amphibious firefighting aircraft and a firefighting helicopter to our neighbor Greece, (which is) struggling with a huge fire," Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

While quickly responding to fires in Türkiye, Erdogan said the country is also rushing to help out other countries in need.

"We convey our best wishes to our Greek neighbors, especially the people of Rhodes," he added, referring to the island off southwestern Türkiye, which has had to evacuate tens of thousands amid days of wildfires.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday thanked Türkiye for assistance, as it has struggled to fight raging wildfires since last week.

Devastating wildfires continue to sweep through the Greek islands for the sixth consecutive day, including Rhodes, a tourist hotspot. Several countries, including Türkiye, have reached out to help Greece in extinguishing the blazes, which have burned houses and forests.

