Turkiye reiterates support for Azerbaijan’s efforts to establish peace in region

Turkiye supports Azerbaijan's efforts to establish peace in the region, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a joint briefing with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Ankara on Monday, News.Az reports.

Cavusoglu noted that the relations between the two countries are an example for everyone.

“The liberation of Azerbaijani lands from the Armenian occupation has opened up a new opportunity for sustainable peace and prosperity, which shouldn't be missed,” Turkiye’s top diplomat added.

