Türkiye reveals volume of gas for sale via gas hub - minister

Türkiye plans to sell up to 40 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas per year through the gas hub, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez said, News.az reports citing Turkish NTV TV channel.

Donmez noted that the country annually receives about 100 bcm of gas via gas pipelines and tankers.

"We use 55-60 bcm of this volume, and we can sell the rest of 40 billion to Europe," the minister said.

According to Donmez, Türkiye is already negotiating the sale of gas with potential buyers in Europe.

