Türkiye, Russia resume joint patrols in northern Syria after security-related pause

Türkiye and Russia have resumed their joint ground patrols in northern Syria, which were suspended last October due to security concerns, according to a statement from the Turkish National Defense Ministry, News.Az reports.

“Until Oct. 5, 2023, 344 joint ground patrol activities had been conducted. However, patrol activities were halted due to the security situation in the region,” the ministry said.The resumption of patrols began on August 22, 2024, involving four vehicles (two Pars and two Kirpi-2) and 24 personnel, focusing on the eastern part of the Operation Peace Spring zone.According to the ministry, these joint patrols, conducted in both the western and eastern parts of the Peace Spring Operation Area, adhere to the Sochi agreement signed between Ankara and Moscow on October 22, 2019. The first joint ground patrol took place on November 1, 2019.“The goal of these patrols is to secure Türkiye’s borders, protect the civilian population, stabilize northern Syria, and identify and address control points and military structures associated with the PKK/YPG-SDF terrorist organization, as stipulated by agreements between Türkiye, the US, and Russia. The patrols also aim to demonstrate Turkish-Russian cooperation in countering terrorism,” it added.

News.Az