Türkiye's Bayraktar AKINCI drone hits 100,000 flight hours

Turkish defense company Baykar's Bayraktar AKINCI Tactical Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (TIHA) has reached an impressive milestone, surpassing 100,000 flight hours.

According to a statement from Baykar, the Bayraktar AKINCI TIHA, developed under the leadership of Türkiye’s Presidency of Defense Industries, has achieved a significant milestone in Turkish aviation history, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

With export agreements signed with 11 countries, the Bayraktar AKINCI TIHA continues to carry out missions in various regions worldwide.

The Bayraktar AKINCI TIHA played a critical role in the search and rescue operation following the crash of a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his delegation on May 19, 2024.

The critical operation was followed live by hundreds of thousands worldwide and received widespread attention.

Bayraktar AKINCI has participated in groundbreaking flights. On April 24, 2023, a world-first close formation flight took place between Bayraktar AKINCI and Bayraktar KIZILELMA during a test in Corlu. Later, at TEKNOFEST 2023, both unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) performed demonstration flights over Istanbul.

In 2022, Bayraktar AKINCI also performed formation flights with the MIG-29 fighter jet at TEKNOFEST in Azerbaijan, alongside SOLOTÜRK, Hurkus, and the Turkish Stars aerobatic team.

As part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Bayraktar AKINCI made a historic flight, covering 1,022 kilometers in about 3 hours from the AKINCI Flight Training and Test Center to Gecitkale Airport, where it performed a salute flyover and formation flight.

Since entering the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces on Aug. 29, 2021, Bayraktar AKINCI TIHA has held the national aviation altitude record.

On June 21, 2022, during endurance, high altitude, and high-speed tests, it achieved a record-setting altitude of 13,716 meters (45,118 feet).

The Bayraktar AKINCI unmanned aerial vehicle also played a crucial role in the aftermath of the devastating Feb. 6, 2023 earthquakes. Despite challenging weather conditions, it flew immediately after the disaster and participated in search and rescue, coordination, security, and damage assessment missions. Nine Bayraktar AKINCI UAVs continuously operated during the post-earthquake activities.

The integration of domestically produced munitions on Bayraktar AKINCI TİHA continues to progress successfully.

So far, several indigenous munitions have been integrated and successfully tested, including MAM-L, MAM-L TV, MAM-T, MAM-T IIR/TV, MAM-C, TOLUN, TOLUN IIR, Teber-81, Teber-82, LACIN 82 LGK-81, LGK-82, HGK-82, Gokce Guidance Kit, Gozde Guidance Kit, KGK-82-SIHA, IHA-230 Supersonic Missile, TV Seeker and Laser Seeker Headed IHA-122 Supersonic Missile, and Cakir Cruise Missile.

Bayraktar AKINCI has successfully struck its targets with high precision during test flights.

In a test conducted on Feb. 24, Bayraktar AKINCI C stayed in the air for over an hour, successfully testing aerodynamic parameters. With a total power of 1700 HP, Bayraktar AKINCI C will become one of the most effective and capable combat platforms in its class.

Recently, the Bayraktar AKINCI A (with 2x450 HP) and Bayraktar AKINCI B (with 2x750 HP) have joined the inventories of friendly and allied countries, including Azerbaijan in addition to Turkish security forces.

News.Az