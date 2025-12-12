Türkiye's Tayfun missile demonstrates precision accuracy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s Tayfun Missile and Weapon System, which is in the process of mass production and delivery, successfully hit its target with pinpoint accuracy during its latest test. Testing continues on various variants of Tayfun, which holds the title of Türkiye's longest-range and domestically produced ballistic missile, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

"Our Tayfun missile has crossed another threshold with its successful test launch, expanding the horizon of our security and strengthening our deterrent capabilities," Turkish Defence Industries Secretary Haluk Gorgun wrote on Friday on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He said during the process, they continue to add new systems to Türkiye's inventory, strengthening its deterrent capability with multi-layered and domestically produced solutions.

"This achievement is not merely the success of a missile hitting its target, but a proud culmination of a long journey forged through the hard work of our engineers, the intelligence of our youth, and the unwavering determination of our nation," Gorgun noted.

He emphasised that each ascent represents a line of self-confidence drawn in the skies of his beloved homeland. Every hit is a resounding declaration of Türkiye's determination to protect its skies with its own hands.

"I wholeheartedly thank our Roketsan family, from engineers to technicians, and all our colleagues who contributed to this critical success," Gorgun said.

The demonstrated high level of capability is a concrete example of Türkiye's determination to protect its future, he said, adding that with each step forward, Türkiye gains confidence, strength, and determination.

Roketsan CEO Murat Ikinci also commented on the test, saying Tayfun is ready for duty.

"Our TAYFUN Missile and Weapon System, whose mass production and delivery activities we are rapidly continuing, hit its target with pinpoint accuracy in its latest test. I wholeheartedly congratulate all my colleagues who contributed to this success," Ikinci wrote on NSosyal.

News.Az