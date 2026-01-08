Türkiye, Saudi Arabia hold inaugural naval cooperation talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first Türkiye–Saudi Arabia Naval Forces cooperation and coordination meeting took place at the Naval Forces Command Headquarters in Ankara, with delegations from both countries in attendance.

In a post shared on the Turkish social media NSosyal, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said that as part of the meeting, a courtesy visit was paid to Rear Adm. Ilkay Cek, head of the Naval Forces Planning and Resource Management Department, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

News.Az