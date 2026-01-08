Türkiye, Saudi Arabia hold inaugural naval cooperation talks
The first Türkiye–Saudi Arabia Naval Forces cooperation and coordination meeting took place at the Naval Forces Command Headquarters in Ankara, with delegations from both countries in attendance.
In a post shared on the Turkish social media NSosyal, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said that as part of the meeting, a courtesy visit was paid to Rear Adm. Ilkay Cek, head of the Naval Forces Planning and Resource Management Department, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.