Yandex metrika counter

Türkiye grounds C-130 planes after fatal crash in Georgia

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Türkiye grounds C-130 planes after fatal crash in Georgia
Photo: Anadolu Agency

Türkiye has temporarily grounded its C-130 military cargo planes as a precaution following a crash in Georgia that killed all 20 military personnel on board, News.Az reports, citing the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

The ministry said flights of the C-130 fleet were suspended to allow for detailed technical inspections.

"Only aircraft that successfully pass the checks will be cleared to resume operations," it added.

On Tuesday, the Turkish C-130 military cargo aircraft en route from Azerbaijan crashed in Georgia.

According to the ministry, the aircraft was carrying 20 people, including the flight crew.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      