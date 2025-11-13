Türkiye grounds C-130 planes after fatal crash in Georgia
Photo: Anadolu Agency
Türkiye has temporarily grounded its C-130 military cargo planes as a precaution following a crash in Georgia that killed all 20 military personnel on board, News.Az reports, citing the Turkish National Defense Ministry.
The ministry said flights of the C-130 fleet were suspended to allow for detailed technical inspections.
"Only aircraft that successfully pass the checks will be cleared to resume operations," it added.
On Tuesday, the Turkish C-130 military cargo aircraft en route from Azerbaijan crashed in Georgia.
According to the ministry, the aircraft was carrying 20 people, including the flight crew.