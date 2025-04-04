Türkiye says ready to fully utilize Southern Gas Corridor’s potential

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar affirmed his country’s readiness to ully utilize the potential of the Southern Gas Corridor.

Speaking at the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku on Friday, the minister noted that Türkiye places great importance on regional cooperation, News.Az reports, citing local media.

"Through projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and TANAP, we have demonstrated the significance of energy security for the entire region. We are ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan and other partners, as well as work on green energy transmission," he said.

“We are ready to fully utilize the potential of the Southern Gas Corridor. Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, and Bulgaria are collaborating on this project. We are confident that the Green Corridor will achieve global prominence, and as Türkiye, we will continue our support for the region and our cooperation,” Minister Bayraktar added.

