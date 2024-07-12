Türkiye seeks SCO membership

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that Türkiye is poised to become a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“Türkiye, which now has the SCO observer status, intends to gain the organzation’s full member. It should joint the Shanghai five,” Erdogan told reporters on the sidelines of the UN summit in Washington.Erdogan added that he had already discussed the matter with the leaders of Russia and China.Earlier, SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming said that Türkiye, even despite its NATO membership, actively participates in the organization's activities, which are not aimed against other states. According to Zhang Ming, the interaction with the Turkish side is based on the principles set out in the charter of the organization, in accordance with the Shanghai spirit.

News.Az