Türkiye set to hold municipal elections on March 31

Türkiye set to hold municipal elections on March 31

+ ↺ − 16 px

Municipal elections will be held in Türkiye on March 31, News.Az reports citing TRT Haber.

Over 61,441,000 people are expected to vote in the elections.

A total of 34 political parties will participate in the elections. The election results will determine appointments for 30 major cities, 51 provinces, 973 districts, 390 city heads, and 50,336 governors.

Election campaigning concludes today at 18:00 local time (GMT +3), while election restrictions will be lifted tomorrow at 23:59.

Voting hours vary: in 32 eastern states, voting runs from 07:00 to 16:00 local time, while in other regions, it lasts between 08:00 and 17:00.

News.Az