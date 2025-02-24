Yandex metrika counter

Türkiye unveils Bayraktar TB2T-AI, upgraded version of world-famous drone - VIDEO

  • Region
  • Share
Türkiye unveils Bayraktar TB2T-AI, upgraded version of world-famous drone - VIDEO
Bayraktar TB2T-AI drone. Photo: Baykar

Selcuk Bayraktar, Chief Technology Officer of Türkiye’s Baykar defense company, has revealed the Bayraktar TB2T-AI, the latest addition to their drone fleet.

This new strike drone, which integrates advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology, is an upgraded version of the highly successful Bayraktar TB2— the world’s most widely exported drone, Bayraktar said on X, News.Az reports. 

The technical features are as follows: 

Turbo Engine

New Aero Design

3 Advanced AI Computers

Speed: 160 kts (~300 km/h)

Increased MTOW & Payload Capacity

Max. Altitude: 30,000ft++

30,000ft Climb: 25 min. 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      