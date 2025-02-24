Türkiye unveils Bayraktar TB2T-AI, upgraded version of world-famous drone - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Selcuk Bayraktar, Chief Technology Officer of Türkiye’s Baykar defense company, has revealed the Bayraktar TB2T-AI, the latest addition to their drone fleet.

This new strike drone, which integrates advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology, is an upgraded version of the highly successful Bayraktar TB2— the world’s most widely exported drone, Bayraktar said on X, News.Az reports.

The technical features are as follows:

Turbo Engine

New Aero Design

3 Advanced AI Computers

Speed: 160 kts (~300 km/h)

Increased MTOW & Payload Capacity

Max. Altitude: 30,000ft++

30,000ft Climb: 25 min.

