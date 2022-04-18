Turkiye uses the right of self-defense - Celik

"Turkiye has started the “Pence-Kilit” operation using the right of self-defense," said Ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesperson Omer Celik at the press conference, News.az reports.

According to him, Turkiye wishes the brotherly states where the terrorist organization is located to remove them and there is no need for operations.

