Türkiye was among Israel’s major trading partners in 2019-2023, report shows

Türkiye was ranked as one of Israel’s largest trading partners between 2019 and 2023, according to trade data published by Al Jazeera.

Despite Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan intensifying his political criticism of Israel over Gaza, the commercial ties between Türkiye and Israel remained strong, a point that has sparked significant controversy both domestically and internationally, News.Az reports, citing Turkish Minute.

According to the data, the United States, China, Germany, and Türkiye were Israel’s top trading partners during this five-year period. Trade between Israel and Türkiye accounted for 4.8% of Israel’s total trade, valued at $35.7 billion.

The backdrop to this continued trade was Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, which began in the wake of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel. Erdoğan, a vocal critic of Israeli actions, faced increasing pressure within Türkiye over the ongoing trade relations that persisted even as Israel escalated its military operations in Gaza.

In response, Türkiye imposed restrictions on exports to Israel in April 2024 and later claimed to have halted all trade. However, despite these claims, reports from trade trackers and media outlets indicated that shipments to Israel continued, albeit through indirect routes.

One alternative route involved Greek ports, where Turkish exports to Greece surged by 71% in May 2024, reaching $375 million. These goods were then re-exported to Israel. Another route ran through the Palestinian territories, where Turkish exports increased by 423% during the first eight months of 2024. Some shipments were allegedly rerouted to Israeli ports under paperwork listing Palestine as the destination.

Oil shipments also continued despite the embargo. A report from the Stop Fueling Genocide campaign revealed that ten crude oil shipments were made from Türkiye to Israel in 2024, sparking accusations that Turkish infrastructure and ports were still enabling supplies that supported Israeli military operations.

According to the UN International Trade Statistics Database, Türkiye was Israel’s fifth-largest supplier in 2024, with exports totaling $2.86 billion, even as Ankara maintained its public stance against Israel’s actions.

