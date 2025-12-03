Türkiye weighs reopening border with Armenia in six months

Türkiye is considering reopening its land border with Armenia within the next six months, according to sources familiar with the matter, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

The move is expected to boost trade in the Caucasus region.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said last month Türkiye won’t resume ties without a final peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“If we normalize relations now, we will be taking away Armenia’s biggest reason for signing a peace agreement.” Fidan said.

