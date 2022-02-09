Turkiye's Baykar CTO visits War Trophy Park in Baku (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

CTO of Turkish Baykar company Selcuk Bayraktar visited the War Trophy Park in Baku.

"We visited the Park of war trophies, where the equipment captured during the Second Karabakh War is displayed," he wrote on his Twitter page.

"Once again, we remember with gratitude the veterans who are the architects of this Victory and honor the memory of the martyrs. Thank God for the victory!" Bayraktar tweeted.

