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Saha 2026
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A delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Defense Agil Gurbanov has paid a working visit to Türkiye to participate in the SAHA 2026 International Defence and Aerospace Exhibition.08 May 2026-20:21
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Türkiye’s defense industry has recorded a major commercial milestone at the SAHA 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition, with companies signing nearly $8 billion in export agreements during the first three days of the event.08 May 2026-15:41
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Türkiye’s drone leader Baykar has secured several international agreements at the SAHA 2026 defence and aerospace expo, including a significant deal with Italian company Gruppo Esea to set up a fully robotic production line for its unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).07 May 2026-19:36
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Ukraine’s defense industry presented the FP-5 Flamingo strike system at the SAHA Expo 2026 defense exhibition in Istanbul, Türkiye, as manufacturer Fire Point continues efforts to promote its products on the international market.07 May 2026-08:15
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Türkiye and Kenya have signed a defense cooperation agreement during the SAHA 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul, marking a step forward in military and strategic ties between the two countries.06 May 2026-14:19
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Turkish firm Roketsan showcased the Tayfun Block-4 ballistic missile together with its launcher.05 May 2026-21:38
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Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defence Industry Vugar Mustafayev is leading an Azerbaijani delegation at the SAHA 2026 International Defence and Aerospace Exhibition, which has opened in Istanbul, Türkiye.05 May 2026-14:08
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The SAHA 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition has officially opened at the Istanbul Expo Center, bringing together major global and Turkish defence industry players in Istanbul.05 May 2026-11:47
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The SAHA 2026 International Defence, Aerospace and Space Industry Fair is set to open on Tuesday at the Istanbul Expo Center, marking its largest edition to date. Organized by SAHA Istanbul, the event occupies 400,000 square meters of indoor and outdoor space and aims to generate at least $8 billion in export contracts.04 May 2026-18:21
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