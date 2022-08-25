Türkiye’s Erdogan vows to continue fight against terrorism

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye will continue with anti-terror operations until its southern border is secure, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"I declare once again to the whole world that our struggle will not end until we secure our southern borders with a 30-kilometer-deep corridor," Erdogan said at a ceremony to mark the 951st anniversary of the Victory of Malazgirt.

Speaking at the event in the eastern Bitlis province, Erdogan said Türkiye will continue the operations according to the country's security priorities.

He added that Türkiye does not have eyes on any country's territory.

News.Az