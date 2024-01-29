Türkiye’s main goal is to ensure peace, stability and cooperation in the region: Hulusi Akar

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s main goal is to ensure peace, stability and cooperation in the region, Chairman of the Committee on National Defense of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Hulusi Akar told journalists in Baku on Monday, News.Az reports.

“The martyrs of Azerbaijan and Türkiye are the foremost proof of brotherhood, unity, and being one nation, as National Leader Heydar Aliyev refereed. Our martyrs set the greatest examples of heroism and sacrifice,” Akar said.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan and Türkiye are developing their relations in accordance with the "One nation, two states" concept even after the 44-day war, turning towards "One army, one fist and one heart", and implementing necessary projects.

Highlighting joint trainings and close cooperation in the defense industry, Hulusi Akar added: "Our main goal is to ensure peace, stability and cooperation in the region. From this point of view, we are trying to ensure that Azerbaijan's peace proposal to Armenia is accepted by Yerevan as soon as possible, and stability returns to the region soon."

Akar also emphasized that some countries are working very hard to equip Armenia as a proxy state. “If Armenia adheres to what they say, the country may face the same situation as during the 44-day war.”

News.Az