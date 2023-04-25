Türkiye's MİT neutralized one of the leaders of PKK in Syria
Türkiye's National Intelligence Organisation (MİT) conducted an operation in Syria, News.az reports citing NTV.
The MİT neutralized Baran Kurtay alias Mehmet Sar, one of the leaders of the PKK/YPG, in Qamishli, Syria's Raqqa region.
Note that Mehmet Sarı participated in terrorist acts in Türkiye in 2014 and left Türkiye that year and went to Syria.
His activities in Syria were monitored by MİT.