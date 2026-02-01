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Terrorist
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Nigeria's military campaign against armed bandit groups is facing growing criticism following a series of airstrikes that have reportedly killed large numbers of civilians, including children, in recent months.06 Jun 2026-21:26
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The intelligence unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it has dismantled five arms and ammunition smuggling networks allegedly linked to Israel.13 May 2026-14:08
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Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says it has dealt a major blow to what it described as mercenary and traitorous elements of separatist terrorist groups in Kordestan province, confiscating weapons, combat equipment and satellite communication devices, authorities announced on Tuesday.29 Apr 2026-09:45
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The Azawad Liberation Front has claimed responsibility for a series of coordinated attacks targeting the Malian capital, Bamako, and other areas across the country, according to military and media reports.25 Apr 2026-19:18
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On Monday, the UAE State Security Department announced it had dismantled a "terrorist organization" and arrested all its members for their involvement in covert activities designed to undermine national unity and destabilize the country by planning systematic terrorist and sabotage attacks on state territory.20 Apr 2026-20:56
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The U.S. military launched a strike on another boat accused of carrying drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Tuesday, killing four people in the fourth such attack announced in the past few days.15 Apr 2026-09:56
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A court in Grozny has officially designated the "Chechen Republic of Ichkeria" as a terrorist organization, banning its activities across Russia and its various European affiliates. The ruling comes as the group's militants have been actively fighting alongside Ukrainian forces since 2022, prompting a stern warning from the FSB: anyone linked to the organization will be tracked down and faces potential life imprisonment.07 Apr 2026-11:21
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While three attackers hit Crocus, a second duo was reportedly set to strike elsewhere at the exact same time.07 Apr 2026-09:42
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Azerbaijan is preparing to introduce stricter penalties for terrorism-related offenses under proposed amendments to the country’s Criminal Code, according to the Milli Majlis.03 Apr 2026-16:30
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FBI agents have arrived in Cuba to investigate the fatal shooting of five men aboard a U.S.-flagged speedboat in February, which the Cuban government claimed was carrying suspects attempting to infiltrate the island.03 Apr 2026-02:03
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