Turkmen leader congratulates Azerbaijan’s president on ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty (People’s Council), sent a birthday message to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, commending Azerbaijan’s achievements under his leadership and voicing hope for continued strengthening of bilateral ties.

In his letter, Berdimuhamedov expressed appreciation for Azerbaijan’s socio-economic achievements and the steady improvement of living standards, News.Az reports, citing local media.

He also recalled with special sincerity their meeting in Gabala during his visit for the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States and voiced confidence that Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan cooperation will continue to deepen for the benefit of their fraternal peoples.

“I am fully confident that thanks to our joint efforts, the Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan cooperation will continue to develop and deepen for the benefit of our fraternal peoples.

I would like to express my gratitude to you for your great personal contributions and profound attention to strengthening and advancing bilateral relations between our countries.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I avail myself of this pleasant opportunity to wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your responsible activities, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace, progress, and continued prosperity,” the letter read.

News.Az