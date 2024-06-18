Turkmenistan to explore possibilities of introducing 5G technology

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkmenistan will explore the possibilities of introducing 5G technology in the country, News.az reports.

According to an official source, this proposal by Mammetkhan Chakiyev, Director of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers, was approved by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the next online meeting of the government.During the meeting, Chakiyev reported on Turkmenistan's progress in digitalization, including the introduction of innovative technologies and digital solutions in Arkadag city, leading to the development of smart city and smart home systems, as well as improved cybersecurity measures.According to him, the use of innovations and modern technologies is also envisaged in the construction of the Ashgabat City megaproject.Considering the expediency of studying international experience in the field of 5G, the Turkmenaragatnashyk Agency (Turkmen Communications) proposed to consider the possibility of switching to this promising communication technology, which, compared with 4G, provides 10 times higher data transmission capacity and a reliable, stable connection.President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed the importance of introducing advanced digital technologies for the transition to a digital economy and also approved the proposal to explore the possibilities and advantages of 5G technology widely used abroad and instructed Chakiyev to consider this issue in detail.Meanwhile, in recent years, Turkmenistan has been actively developing digitalization, striving to improve the accessibility of information technologies for its citizens and the efficiency of public administration.The country is focusing efforts on modernizing communications infrastructure and Internet networks and introducing digital technologies into education, healthcare, and other spheres of life.

News.Az