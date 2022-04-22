TURKPA commission adopts new bill at Baku meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new bill “On the development of social entrepreneurship” was discussed at the ninth meeting of the Commission on Social, Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking Countries (TURKPA) in Baku.

Kazakh MP Lazzat Ramazanova provided information about the bill, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The Kazakh lawmaker noted that the bill will greatly contribute to the further development of relations among the TURKPA member states.

Following discussions, the meeting participants decided to submit the document to the upcoming plenary session of TURKPA.

News.Az