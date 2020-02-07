TURKPA mission to observe parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The mission of international observers of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking Countries (TURKPA) will monitor the early parliamentary elections to be held on Feb. 9 in Azerbaijan, secki-2020.az reports.

The mission includes members of the parliaments of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey, as well as diplomatic representatives of the TURKPA Secretariat.

The observer program includes meetings with representatives of several government agencies. The TURKPA mission will monitor the electoral process in Baku and the country's regions on the day of voting.

The TURKPA observer mission will hold a press conference on Feb. 10 based on the results of the observations, on the basis of which an official statement of the mission will be presented.

Since 2010, the TURKPA observer mission has been monitoring the presidential and parliamentary elections, as well as constitutional referendums held in member countries.

News.Az

