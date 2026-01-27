TV presenter killed in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Lebanese television presenter working for Al-Manar TV has been killed in an Israeli strike on the southern city of Tyre, according to Hezbollah and Lebanese officials, raising renewed concerns over the safety of media workers in conflict zones.

Hezbollah said presenter Ali Nour al-Din, affiliated with the Hezbollah-linked Al-Manar television channel, was killed in Monday’s attack. The group described the incident as a “treacherous assassination” and warned that Israel’s escalating operations in Lebanon are now extending to the media community, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Al-Manar TV confirmed al-Din’s death, stating that he previously hosted religious programs on the channel. Hezbollah also noted that he served as a main preacher in Al-Hawsh, near Tyre.

Lebanon’s Minister of Information Paul Morcos condemned the strike, stating that attacks were “sparing neither journalistic nor media crews.” He called on the international community to take urgent action to end violations and ensure the protection of media professionals in Lebanon.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health earlier reported that one person was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Tyre, later identified as al-Din. Separate strikes near Nabatieh reportedly killed two more people. The Israeli military later acknowledged the operation, describing al-Din as a Hezbollah member.

Media watchdogs say journalist casualties in Lebanon have risen sharply since the start of cross-border hostilities. The Committee to Protect Journalists reports at least six Lebanese journalists killed since 2023, while other monitoring groups place the number higher.

Ceasefire under strain

Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a US-brokered ceasefire in 2024 following more than a year of intense fighting. Despite the agreement, Israeli strikes in Lebanon have continued, and Israeli troops remain stationed in several southern locations.

Since the ceasefire, more than 350 people have reportedly been killed in Israeli strikes in Lebanon, according to AFP. Meanwhile, Lebanese authorities face increasing pressure from the United States and Israel to disarm Hezbollah.

Rising regional tensions

Following the latest strike, Hezbollah called on supporters across Lebanon to rally in solidarity with Iran, citing what it described as mounting US-Israeli threats against Tehran. Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem warned that any attack on Iran would be viewed as an attack on Hezbollah, cautioning that further escalation could ignite a wider regional conflict.

Tensions have intensified as a US aircraft carrier strike group arrived in the Middle East, while Tehran has warned that any attack would trigger a strong regional response.

The killing of a media figure has added to growing international alarm over civilian and journalist safety as hostilities in southern Lebanon continue.

