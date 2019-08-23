Twenty people hurt in bus crash in Udmurtia

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least twenty people were hurt in a bus crash in Russia’s republic of Udmurtia, a spokesman for the Russian emergencies ministry told TASS on Friday, APA repo

"According to preliminary data, twenty people were hurt in the accident. No one died," the spokesman said.

A spokesman for Udmurtia’s traffic police told TASS seventeen people, including one child, had been taken to hospital.

The accident occurred in Udmurtia’s capital city Izhevsk on Friday evening. The passenger bus driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed an overhead pipeline supporting pier. An investigation is underway.

News.Az

