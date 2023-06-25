Two Azerbaijani fencers reach playoffs of European Games 2023 in Poland

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two Azerbaijani fencers have reached the playoffs of the III European Games held in Poland, News.az reports.

Murad Akbarov and Saleh Mammadov successfully completed the group stage competitions.

Both athletes ended their matches in the group with victory and advanced to the next round. Other athletes - Magsud Huseynov and Aykhan Khasiyev dropped out of the ongoing tournament.

Murad Akbarov will meet in the playoffs with Inaki Bravo from Spain. Saleh Mammadov's opponent at this stage will be Polish athlete Piotr Szczepanik.

The competitions of Azerbaijani fencers in the next round will begin at 16:40 (GMT+4).

About 7,000 athletes from 48 countries take part in the third European Games, which will last until July 2.

Azerbaijan is represented at the tournament by 86 athletes in 13 sports.

The first ever European Games were held in 2015 in Baku and the second in 2019 in Minsk. The Azerbaijani national team took second place at Baku-2015 and 10th at Minsk-2019, winning a total of 84 medals: 26 gold, 25 silver, and 33 bronze.

