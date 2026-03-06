LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to set another NBA record

+ ↺ − 16 px

LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record for career field goals during the Los Angeles Lakers’ 120–113 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night, while All-Stars Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic each scored 28 points for Denver.

James injured his left elbow on a layup that cut the Lakers’ deficit to 110–106 with four minutes remaining and briefly left the game. He returned with 2:05 left and Los Angeles trailing by one point, but the Lakers were unable to regain the lead as the Nuggets secured a crucial wire-to-wire victory, News.Az reports, citing AP.

James finished the game with 16 points, while Luka Doncic led the Lakers with 27.

Jokic recorded his 23rd triple-double of the season, finishing with 28 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists despite committing nine turnovers. His performance helped the Nuggets (39–24) maintain a slight edge over the Lakers (37–25) in the tightly contested Western Conference standings.

James set the record in the first quarter with the 15,838th field goal of his 23-year career. He also delivered several highlight plays, including a spinning reverse fastbreak layup and an off-balance 18-foot turnaround jumper that cut the deficit to 64–54 at halftime.

In addition, James provided three consecutive impressive assists as the Lakers mounted a fourth-quarter comeback that ultimately fell short.

Denver jumped out to a 16–3 lead and extended its advantage to 15 points early, but turnovers kept Los Angeles within striking distance throughout the game.

Murray scored 20 of his 28 points in the first half, helping the short-handed Nuggets maintain control. Forward Aaron Gordon participated in pregame warmups but did not play and was again listed in street clothes. Gordon, sidelined since January 23 with a pulled hamstring, is expected to return Friday night against the New York Knicks.

Denver was also missing defensive guard Peyton Watson due to a hamstring injury, along with forwards Cam Johnson (sprained right ankle) and Spencer Jones (strained right shoulder).

For the Lakers, center Deandre Ayton left the game in the first half with a knee injury and did not return.

Doncic received his 15th technical foul of the season and will face an automatic one-game suspension if he receives another.

Up next, the Lakers will host the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, while the Nuggets will host the New York Knicks.

News.Az