Two dead, dozens injured in Egypt tourist bus crash

The injured passengers have been hospitalized, with emergency services working swiftly to assist the victims. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Authorities have confirmed that 24 of the passengers on the coach were foreign nationals, although the nationalities of those involved, including the deceased, have not yet been disclosed.

The crash occurred along the Ras Gharib-Hurghada road, north of the Red Sea, near the popular resort town of Hurghada, News.Az reports, citing foreign media .

Several ambulances rushed to the scene early this morning and have taken those injured to hospitals in and around Hurghada, which is loved by tourists for its long stretch of sandy beach lined with plush hotels.

Authorities told the press they received reports a coach belonging to a Red Sea tourism company, travelling north from Hurghada, and a heavy truck collided in the early hours. The driver of the coach and another person on it have been confirmed dead at this stage. Foreign nationals are among those severely injured, the authorities added.

Hurghada is around 290 miles south of Cairo, the capital of Egypt. This drive, which uses part of the Ras Gharib-Hurghada road, takes around five hours. It is unclear where the coach was heading today.

It takes approximately three hours to get from Hurghada to the Pyramids of Giza. Travel companies often use coaches to run excursions.

Recently, at least two people died after two passenger trains collided in Egypt’s Nile Delta. Around 30 others were seriously hurt in this accident, and it is thought some of these were foreign nationals.

The crash happened in the city of Zagazig, the capital of Sharqiya province, the country’s railway authority said in a statement. at the time Egypt’s Health Ministry had said the collision injured at least 29 others and images from the scene show dozens of people standing by the wreckage looking on worried.