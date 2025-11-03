At least 24 dead in bus-truck collision in India’s Telangana - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 24 people died and 18 others were injured after a passenger bus collided head-on with a truck in India's Telangana state.

Police said the collision occurred near Khanapur Gate under the Chevella police station limits. The impact was so severe that many passengers died on the spot, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

The truck, which was reportedly carrying gravel, was driving on the wrong side of the road when it crashed into the bus heading to Hyderabad with around 70 passengers on board. The truck overturned onto the bus after the collision, according to preliminary reports.

Authorities said both drivers — of the truck and the bus — were among the deceased, along with a ten-month-old infant and its mother. Eyewitnesses described the aftermath as harrowing, with locals rushing to rescue trapped passengers as cries for help filled the scene.

The injured were taken to a government hospital in Chevella, while those in critical condition were transferred to hospitals in Hyderabad. Police suspect over-speeding and loss of control by the truck driver as likely causes of the accident. Officials cautioned that the death toll may rise, as several victims remain in serious condition.

News.Az