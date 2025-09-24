Two dead, three injured in Ukrainian drone attack on Novorossiysk - VIDEO

Two people were killed and three injured during a Ukrainian drone attack on the central part of the Hero City of Novorossiysk on September 24.

According to preliminary reports, debris from the drones caused the casualties. Five residential buildings, including apartment complexes, and a hotel were damaged, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

All city services have been placed on high alert, and military forces continue to repel the attack.

“I express my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. I have instructed the head of Novorossiysk, Andrey Kravchenko, to provide all necessary assistance to the injured,” wrote Veniamin Kondratyev, Governor of Krasnodar Krai, on Telegram.

The regional head also urged residents of the Hero City to remain calm, follow safety measures, and stay home if possible.

As reported by the Kuban 24 portal, the threat of attacks by drones and unmanned aerial vehicles was announced in Novorossiysk at around 10:00 on September 24. The city activated an “Attention Everyone” alert. Two hours later, Novorossiysk Mayor Andrey Kravchenko confirmed that the city was actively repelling the drone attack.

