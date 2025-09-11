Ukrainian drone strike disables rare Russian vessel in Black Sea, intelligence says - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) claims a drone strike has disabled a rare Russian naval vessel patrolling the Black Sea near Novorossiysk.

According to HUR, the domestically produced drone struck a Project MPSV07-class multifunctional ship on Sept. 10 while it was conducting reconnaissance in Novorossiysk Bay, Krasnodar Krai. The agency released black-and-white footage showing the drone hitting the vessel’s bridge, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“As a result of the strike, the Russian vessel’s electronic intelligence systems were destroyed, and the ship was disabled and sent for costly repairs,” HUR said in its Sept. 11 statement.

The ship, reportedly worth around $60 million and commissioned in 2015, is one of only a handful of its class. Ukraine’s intelligence service said Russia has four vessels of this type, while open sources list five in operation and a sixth under construction.

The MPSV07 is designed for salvage and reconnaissance missions, equipped with advanced diving systems, sonar, remotely operated vehicles, and electronic intelligence tools.

The strike is the latest in a series of Ukrainian operations targeting Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. HUR reported on Sept. 9 that its forces had also destroyed two radar stations in occupied Crimea. Ukrainian officials claim that one-third of Russia’s fleet has been destroyed or disabled during the full-scale war, including the Caesar Kunikov landing ship, the Sergei Kotov patrol ship, and the Ivanovets missile corvette.

News.Az