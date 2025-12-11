Two dead, two injured in Newark recording studio shooting

+ ↺ − 16 px

An investigation is underway following a shooting at a recording studio in Newark, New Jersey, which left two people dead and two others injured on Wednesday, officials said.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the two deaths and noted that the two other injured individuals were in non-critical condition, News.Az reports, citing US media.

Residents and workers on Clinton Avenue told Eyewitness News that music from the recording studio is usually heard on the block, but on Wednesday night, it was drowned out by gunfire.

The recording studio, Platinum Sound, is located on the ground floor of an apartment building, situated between a hair salon and a supermarket.

Newark Police heavily patrolled the area, and detectives were seen entering and exiting Platinum Sound for much of the night.

According to law enforcement sources, one man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, while a second man died at the hospital. Two other male victims sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The victims have not yet been identified, and authorities have not confirmed how many shooters are being sought.

Preliminary investigative details indicate that Newark Police are treating the shooting as a hit. Neighbors expressed shock, with one saying, “Never any problems, that’s a sad story, I’m sorry to hear that.” Others suggested the shooting may have resulted from a dispute between friends.

No arrests have been made so far.

