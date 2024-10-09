Two injured in stabbing attack in Israel’s Hadera

Two injured in stabbing attack in Israel’s Hadera

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two people were wounded in a stabbing attack in Israel’s Hadera city on Wednesday morning, according to Magen David Adom, a national emergency medical service.

The service said both victims are conscious, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media. The assailant reportedly fled the scene.Israeli police said the stabbing in Hadera is likely not a terror attack.It noted the incident is still being looked into, and further details will be provided soon.

News.Az