Yandex metrika counter

Two killed, 4 injured in blast in northern India

  • World
  • Share
Two killed, 4 injured in blast in northern India

At least two persons were killed and four others injured in a blast in India's northern state of Punjab on Thursday, said a state government official, according to Xinhua reports.

The blast took place inside a court complex in the state's Ludhiana district.

The explosive material was reportedly kept inside a bathroom. Following the blast, the walls of the bathroom were damaged and window glasses shattered.

According to media reports, there was a lawyers' strike at the court, and hence only a few people were present on the premises when the blast took place.

Soon after the blast, a high alert was sounded across Punjab, and police were directed to tighten security at public places. 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      