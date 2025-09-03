Military aircraft IL-76 skids off runway in Russia - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian military transport aircraft, the IL-76, was forced to make an emergency landing at Cheremshanka Airport in Krasnoyarsk on September 3.

The plane, which was en route to Ulan-Ude, veered roughly 50 meters off the runway upon touchdown, News.Az reports, citing the Telegram channel Borus.

Initial reports point to a possible onboard fire or engine malfunction as the cause of the emergency.

Fortunately, no injuries have been confirmed so far, and emergency crews are actively responding at the scene.

