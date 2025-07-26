Two killed, over 26,600 relocated as torrential downpours batter north China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Heavy rainfall lashed north China's Hebei Province and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, causing two deaths and two others missing so far, said local authorities on Saturday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Widespread torrential rain has persisted across Inner Mongolia since Wednesday, triggering flooding in several areas.

In Xilingol League and cities of Ordos and Ulanqab, more than 22,000 people have been relocated. Over 14,000 pieces or sets of machinery, 737 drainage devices and 8,287 sets of rescue supplies have been deployed across the region, according to the regional emergency management department.

In Fuping County, Baoding City of Hebei, two were killed and two others missing due to the latest round of heavy rainfall starting from Friday.

For the county, the record-breaking downpour has caused direct economic losses of about 203.5 million yuan (about 28.5 million U.S. dollars).

As of 6 p.m. Saturday, more than 46,200 people in the county have been affected by the rainstorms. So far, more than 4,600 local residents have been evacuated, according to the county's flood control and drought relief headquarters.

From 8:00 a.m. on Friday to 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, precipitation was recorded at 1,854 stations across 12 leagues or prefecture-level areas and 92 banners or counties in Inner Mongolia, with heavy rainfall concentrated in Xilingol League and the cities of Ulanqab, Hohhot and Tongliao, said local meteorological authorities.

In response, the region has activated Level-IV alerts for flooding and geological disasters and a Level-III alert for rainstorms. Currently, it has also allocated 34,000 items or sets of relief supplies to support its affected areas.

