Two more vehicles of Russian peacekeepers passed through protest area without hindrance

Two more vehicles of Russian peacekeepers passed through protest area without hindrance

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vehicles belonging to Russian peacekeeping contingent pass through the peaceful protest area on the Lachin-Khankandi road without hindrance, News.az reports.

Conditions have been created for a passenger car and a supply vehicle belonging to Russian peacekeepers moving from Lachin to Khankandi to pass through the protest area.

News.Az