Two people and child die in fire in Armenia’s Stepanavan

Two people and child die in fire in Armenia’s Stepanavan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three people, including a child, have died this morning in a fire in Stepanavan, Armenia's Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Today, at 6:33 am, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that fire had broken out in an apartment in Stepanavan of Lori Province, news.am reports.

It was found out that the fire had broken out in an apartment of a two-story wooden building. The rescuers removed the dead bodies of a 36- and 59-year-old women, who had died of smoke inhalation, from the apartment, whereas a 26-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy were taken to Stepanavan town hospital, however, the boy also died.

The initial cause of the fire was a short circuit, but it will be clearer only after the investigation.

The fire was extinguished at 7:25 am.

News.Az

News.Az