Two people injured as a landmine explosion in Azerbaijan's Lachin

Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) released information about two people falling into a mine in Lachin, News.az reports.

According to ANAMA, on October 21, 2022, an anti-personnel mine explosion occurred in Suarasi village of Lachin district in an area not cleared of mines.

According to preliminary information, Hamidov Elsavar Sovet oglu and Hasanov Sabuhi Telman oglu were injured as a result of the incident.

The agency said that additional information will be provided to the public about the results of the investigation over the incident.

News.Az