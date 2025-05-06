A tragic accident at the British Supersport Championship race at Oulton Park on Monday claimed the lives of two motorbike riders and left a third seriously injured.

English rider Owen Jenner, 21, and New Zealand's Shane Richardson, 29, were fatally injured in an 11-bike crash at the first corner of the opening lap, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Britain's Tom Tunstall, 47, was transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital with significant back and abdominal injuries.

Five other riders were treated at the track for minor injuries, while three more escaped unharmed.

Event organizer MotorSport Vision Racing said "a chain reaction incident involving 11 riders falling" was a "catastrophic accident" and that it canceled the remainder of the British Superbike Championship race.